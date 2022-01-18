Phase de groupe - Coupe d’Afrique des Nations | JOURNÉE 3
| Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia | 18 Jan 2022 - 8:00 pm
1st Half2nd Half
45'
90'
Goals
4'
4'
Goal
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Assistant: Ibroihim Youssouf)
62'
62'
Goal
Ahmed Mogni (Assistant: El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane)
64'
Goal
Richmond Yiadom Boakye (Assistant: D. Kyereh)
64'
16Joseph Luke Wollacott
2A. Yiadom
18Daniel Amartey
23Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku
17A. Baba
7F. Issahaku
5T. Partey
8D. Kyereh
22K. Sulemana
9J. Ayew
10André Morgan Rami Ayew
1Salim Ben Boina
15Bendjaloud Salmata Youssouf
4Younn Zahary
12Kassim M'Dahoma
10Y. M'Changama
17Ibroihim Youssouf
7Faïz Selemani
8Fouad Bachirou
22S. Bakari
20Ahmed Mogni
21El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
Line Ups
17
d
18
d
2
d
22
m
8
a
5
m
7
m
9
a
Substitutes
24
g
4
d
14
d
3
d
19
m
6
m
1
g
12
d
4
d
7
a
17
a
10
m
20
m
22
m
8
m
Substitutes
23
g
3
d
19
m
6
m
26
m
13
m
14
a
24
a
11
m
Substitutes
26'
26'
Out
In
46'
Out
In
46'
60'
60'
60'
60'
60'
60'
Out
In
Cards
14'
14'
Yellow Card
25'
Red Card
25'
Match Commentary
Ghana
Comoros
4' 0:1 Goal
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
Assistant: Ibroihim Youssouf
14' Yellow Card
Faïz Selemani
Red Card 25'
André Morgan Rami Ayew
26' Substitute
In:Salim Ben Boina
Out:A. Ahamada
Substitute 46'
In:A. Baba
Out:Edmund Addo
Substitute 60'
In:F. Issahaku
Out:Joseph Martin Paintsil
Substitute 60'
In:K. Sulemana
Out:Richmond Yiadom Boakye
60' Substitute
In:Ibroihim Youssouf
Out:Faïz Mattoir
62' 0:2 Goal
Ahmed Mogni
Assistant: El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
Goal 1:2 64'
Richmond Yiadom Boakye
Assistant: D. Kyereh