Phase de groupe - Coupe d’Afrique des Nations | JOURNÉE 3
| Stade Omnisport Roumdé Adjia | 18 Jan 2022 - 8:00 pm
Ghana
d n
- : -
Comoros
d d
1st Half
45'
2nd Half
90'
Goals
4'
4'
Goal
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Assistant: Ibroihim Youssouf)
62'
62'
Goal
Ahmed Mogni (Assistant: El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane)
64'
Goal
Richmond Yiadom Boakye (Assistant: D. Kyereh)
64'
16
Joseph Luke Wollacott
2
A. Yiadom
18
Daniel Amartey
23
Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku
17
A. Baba
7
F. Issahaku
5
T. Partey
8
D. Kyereh
22
K. Sulemana
9
J. Ayew
10
André Morgan Rami Ayew
1
Salim Ben Boina
15
Bendjaloud Salmata Youssouf
4
Younn Zahary
12
Kassim M'Dahoma
10
Y. M&apos;Changama
17
Ibroihim Youssouf
7
Faïz Selemani
8
Fouad Bachirou
22
S. Bakari
20
Ahmed Mogni
21
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
Line Ups
Ghana
16
g
Joseph Luke Wollacott
17
d
A. Baba
23
d
Alexander Kwabena Baidoo Djiku
18
d
Daniel Amartey
2
d
A. Yiadom
22
m
K. Sulemana
8
a
D. Kyereh
5
m
T. Partey
7
m
F. Issahaku
10
a
André Morgan Rami Ayew
9
a
J. Ayew
Substitutes
24
g
Richard Attah
1
g
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
4
d
Jonathan Mensah
26
d
Khalid Abdul Mumin Suleman
14
d
G. Mensah
3
d
P. Baffour
19
m
Samuel Kwame Owusu
6
m
Edmund Addo
27
Maxwell Quaye
15
a
Joseph Martin Paintsil
13
a
Richmond Yiadom Boakye
Comoros
1
g
Salim Ben Boina
12
d
Kassim M'Dahoma
4
d
Younn Zahary
15
d
Bendjaloud Salmata Youssouf
7
a
Faïz Selemani
17
a
Ibroihim Youssouf
10
m
Y. M&apos;Changama
20
m
Ahmed Mogni
22
m
S. Bakari
8
m
Fouad Bachirou
21
a
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
Substitutes
23
g
A. Ahamada
3
d
C. Alhadhur
5
d
Abdallah Ali Mohamed
2
d
Kassim Abdallah Mfoihaia
19
m
M. Youssouf
6
m
Nadjim Abdou
26
m
I. Mohamed
13
m
Rafidine Abdullah
14
a
Ali M'Madi
24
a
Faïz Mattoir
11
m
Nakibou Aboubakari
9
a
Mohamed M'Changama
Substitutes
26'
26'
Out
A. Ahamada
In
Salim Ben Boina
46'
Out
Edmund Addo
In
A. Baba
46'
60'
Out
Joseph Martin Paintsil
In
F. Issahaku
60'
60'
Out
Richmond Yiadom Boakye
In
K. Sulemana
60'
60'
60'
Out
Faïz Mattoir
In
Ibroihim Youssouf
Cards
14'
14'
Yellow Card
Faïz Selemani
25'
Red Card
André Morgan Rami Ayew
25'
Match Statistics
Ghana
Comoros
Goals
Latest Matches
Ghana
D N
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo 14 Jan 2022 8:00 pm
Gabon
1 1
Ghana
14 Jan 2022 8:00 pm
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo
Gabon
1
1
Ghana
| Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo | Referee: Lahlou Benbraham
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo 10 Jan 2022 5:00 pm
Morocco
1 0
Ghana
10 Jan 2022 5:00 pm
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo
Morocco
1
0
Ghana
| Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo | Referee: Joshua Bondo
Comoros
D D
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo 14 Jan 2022 5:00 pm
Morocco
2 0
Comoros
14 Jan 2022 5:00 pm
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo
Morocco
2
0
Comoros
| Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo | Referee: Sadok Selmi
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo 10 Jan 2022 8:00 pm
Comoros
0 1
Gabon
10 Jan 2022 8:00 pm
Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo
Comoros
0
1
Gabon
| Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo | Referee: Peter Waweru
Match Commentary
Ghana
Comoros
4' 0:1 Goal
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
Assistant: Ibroihim Youssouf
El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
14' Yellow Card
Faïz Selemani
F. Selemani
André Morgan Rami Ayew
Red Card 25'
André Morgan Rami Ayew
26' Substitute
In:Salim Ben Boina
Out:A. Ahamada
Salim Ben Boina
Abdul Rahman Baba
Substitute 46'
In:A. Baba
Out:Edmund Addo
F. Issahaku
Substitute 60'
In:F. Issahaku
Out:Joseph Martin Paintsil
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Substitute 60'
In:K. Sulemana
Out:Richmond Yiadom Boakye
60' Substitute
In:Ibroihim Youssouf
Out:Faïz Mattoir
Ibroihim Youssouf
62' 0:2 Goal
Ahmed Mogni
Assistant: El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane
Ahmed Mogni
Richmond Yiadom Boakye
Goal 1:2 64'
Richmond Yiadom Boakye
Assistant: D. Kyereh

P