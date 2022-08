𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝



We have reached an agreement with ANAFOOT, for the services of young goalkeeping sensation 𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐞 and winger, 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐞 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐳 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬.



The youngsters will spend the rest of the campaign with the Abakwa Boys. pic.twitter.com/ogLkFWH8kc