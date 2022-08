𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓: 𝐍𝐊𝐀𝐁𝐘𝐎 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍



We are delighted to announce that an agreement has been reached with Nkabyo Martin, as new head coach of the Abakwa Boys.

The tactician returns to the club after two previous stints in 2013 and 2016. pic.twitter.com/DZ7Qzkja08