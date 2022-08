𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐝𝐨𝐮𝐦 𝐄𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐨



We're delighted to announce that U20 lions midfielder Yannick Kamdoum has penned a two year deal with the Abakwa Boys.



The midfielder has had spells with APEJES of mfou & Fondation Tafi FC.#ABAKWABOYS💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/nrY0O8QHhQ